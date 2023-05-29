 Skip to content

No Fair Play update for 29 May 2023

Update V0.84

View all patches · Build 11345493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved pass action, it's now more efficient and faster.

  • Now the green booster protect against red attacks and tackles, (野牛冲锋 request)

Now I'll work on goalkeeping by adding lateral jumps and character will be able to stop ball with his hands.

