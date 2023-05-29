Update V0.84

-
Improved pass action, it's now more efficient and faster.
Now the green booster protect against red attacks and tackles, (野牛冲锋 request)
Now I'll work on goalkeeping by adding lateral jumps and character will be able to stop ball with his hands.
