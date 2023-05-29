YoloMouse 1.7.0

Biggest update ever that no one will notice (yet) :D

A new overlay has arrived that wields the power of a full game engine!: https://godotengine.org/ . Now anything will be possible as far as possibilities go for a cursor ;) An editor and workshop publishing support has also been added.

But all that time was spent integrating this and no time to make anything to show it off :( But thats ok, this is the last major feature for YM on the list. Remaining updates will focus on content, fixes, performance, and remaining minor features.

So just the basic 3D cursors (prism, petals) have been ported over for now. Pyro has been removed and replaced with a similar PixelFire cursor. If anyone misses Pyro let me know and it'll find its way back in some form :)

For those concerned about bloat. This update actually debloats YM by separating out the overlay which will only be loaded upon use. You should otherwise see better performance and memory use.

Also several small updates and fixes...

The old overlay still exists but is now simplified for anticheat purposes only and will only be used if the new one isnt needed.

For those seeing wierd input issues in anticheat games like Lost Ark and Albion, this has a fix but requires those games to be run as admin. Looking into avoiding this restriction next update.

UPDATES

new: overlay (using godot engine) that allows much cooler cursors :) only loaded on demand to avoid bloat.

new: editor for new overlay cursors. not very user friendly atm: docs/samples coming.

new: pixelfire overlay cursor

new: cursor picker: show hotspot in preview

new: hotkey to toggle yolomouse (CTRL ALT Y)

update: improved prism and petals cursors using new overlay

update: old overlay simplified and now only used for certain anticheat purposes.

update: prompt to enable new overlay upon 3D cursor selection.

update: reduce UI memory use

remove: pyro cursor. pixelfire used as a replacement. may come back in a different form based on demand :)

fix: partial fix (until next update) for overlay input interference for anticheat games: albion online and lost ark. for now run those games as admin for proper operation.

fix: handle games with anticheat + software cursor. seen in: destiny 2

fix: auto self admin for some admined games. seen in: everquest

fix: overlay handling desktop resize

fix: addition of new overlay fixes various problems like blackscreen. these may still exist when old overlay active.

UPCOMING

new: achievements

new: more included cursors

new: docs

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com

for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

PS: Kudos to all the workshop contributors :)