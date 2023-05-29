- Bugfix: The game would indefinitely freeze and have to be force-closed if any player disconnects during the "sending data" phase when either starting/loading a game or resyncing after a desync.
- Bugfix: Crash when starting or loading most new/existing games on very old GPUs that require power-of-2 textures.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 29 May 2023
Update 0.22.1c Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
