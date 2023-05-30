It's election day!

Share · View all patches · Build 11345384 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This is the final major update that we will release before the game's launch on 06/22/2023.

As promised during the early access launch, we have added a bunch of exciting new features. Let's take a brief tour of what's new.

A Wiki to Understand it All



To help you during your mayoral quest, we have set up a wiki available at http://wiki.polycorne.fr.

You will find a lot of valuable information there, including budget management tips and explanations of citizens' behavior. We will continue to add more articles as the release date approaches.

With each new version, the game has more gameplay and concepts. Managing a city is challenging, and understanding what's under the hood is a must.

Elections



As the leader of your city, you want to make sure that your citizens are happy. The city department provides you with real-time information about voter engagement to help in your decision-making and get re-elected.

To win the election and keep your seat, it is important to recognize your citizens' needs and understand their mood.

Use the map view to identify the actions that can keep you in the race. Do they need access to schools? Do they have a hard time finding a job that allows them to pay their rent? Do they lack places to enhance their social life?

Take the right decisions and make them on time before election day!

GDP

Until version 0.38, players were able to compete at an international level through population and city income leaderboards. As the game is becoming more complex, we decided to rethink the way mayors are compared to each other.

So we introduced the GDP: Global Domestic Product. It is a combination of several factors that represent your city's wealth. As the challenge is different with small and big maps, the leaderboard splits the challengers based on the map size.

Discover the details of the new score here: http://wiki.polycorne.fr/Economics-ad73f273bdc44e02a4c844d05baacd85

Twitch



This new version comes with very exciting possibilities. Thanks to our Twitch integration, you can be a mayor and a streamer at the same time. Mayors take care of their citizens as streamers pay attention to their viewers' excitement.



The game now allows your viewers to interact as if they were citizens. They can move their avatar, vote for the mayor, try to find a better job, give money to the mayor, and more.

Wir Sprechen Deutsch

The game has finally been translated into German!

Did you identify a translation that could be improved? You can help us fix it through our dedicated website: https://lang.polycorne.fr

Your suggestion will be reviewed and integrated into the next patch. ;)

Patch content

NEW: You can now visualize the Barkr of your silizens thanks to a beautiful new viewmap

NEW: Silicon City is now linked to Twitch. Stream you Mayor sessions and let your viewer interact with your city !

NEW: A new score is available : make your city as productive as possible and compare your score with Silicon City players over the world !

NEW: Election feature is now live. Pay attention to your citizen needs and happiness otherwise they will quit the city or vote for your opponent

NEW: Student now go to school. They will try to apply to the closest school from their home.

NEW: Chapter 04 of the story is available and will teach you how to win the elections

NEW: new disaster: tornado!

NEW: You can now see the impact radius of the buildings before placing them

UPDATE: Custom scenario can be started directly from the command line

UPDATE: The cinema is now available.

UPDATE: A list of employee/silizen Barkr activity is visible in the building panel

UPDATE: UI have been updated to improve the QOL, especially for missions, charts and politics

UPDATE: Viewmap visiblity and colors have been updated

UPDATE: All blocks in panel are collapsible for better readability

UPDATE: Building multiple blocks at once is now really cool (new animation)

UPDATE: You can randomize the building colors and shape using new buttons in the Building panel (in the statistics block for now)

UPDATE: The game is translated in German !

UPDATE: The preview of the building you will construct is more accurate. It displays the next iteration of the block style and disappear during the construction animation.

UPDATE: There is now a delay between two building upgrade. The city urban service can only handle 5 construction request per hour.

UPDATE: Adult silizens will try to gain new skills at the library or any other building that provide skills.

UPDATE: Added a link to the Twitch commands documentation

UPDATE: Performance improvements

UPDATE: Open a new panel with Shift + click on a Silizen (same as building)

UPDATE: Upgrade mayor text has been modified to be more explicit

UPDATE: Houses/appartments upgrade is now linked to the land value. Poor neighborhoods prevent the houses and appartements to grow.

UPDATE: Fire probability have been reduced

FIX: Shield have now a pixel perfect aligment between shapes

FIX: Baby silizens didn't rank up to level 2

FIX: Front factory doors had Zfight

FIX: Crash after save

FIX: Elementary school and Museum text have been translated

FIX: Spotting icon height is too high on few buildings

FIX: UI Panels should reopen at the same location

FIX: When selected block is rebuilt by a neighbour, it closes and keep its outline

FIX: In collapsible, the last silizen is half visible

FIX: In scrollable element, scroll is inverted

FIX: Zoom speed fixed (when close to the ground)

FIX: Barkr notification windows redesigned to handle long nickames

FIX: Thick procedural fences appeared sometimes

FIX: Live chat notification was still on when Twitch account is disconnected

FIX: The bank mission is back!

FIX: GDP score was stuck at 2.3k

FIX: When a classic game is started for the first time, the map was full blue

FIX: "Menu served" statistic appeared only when there is employees working

FIX: Primary school and high school do not provide skills

FIX: Mapsize dropdown was unselectable in Map editor when custom mods are availlable

FIX: Twitch chat failed to connect

FIX: Art Museum is in the wrong menu

FIX: Error on citizen selection

FIX: UI bugfixes

FIX: Two mayor houses are given sometimes

FIX: UI icon quality improvements

FIX: Happy citizen count is blocked in the mission "Keep your silizens happy"

FIX: Fixed error that blocked the game when elections started

FIX: Twitch !show command doesn't work

FIX: When mainmenu start and a Twitch viewer is connected, the Silizen is not created correctly

FIX: Wrong Leaderboard shows up when I click on the GDP button

FIX: Close button on GDP leaderboard doesn't work

FIX: Mission "Higher more cashier" starts too early

FIX: Silizen build new shop/restaurant without taking the job it provides

Known issues

Nothing to see here (hopefully!)