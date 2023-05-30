V1.02 PATCH RELEASED - The Big One™

The patch is out and it's a big one, ladies and gentlemen!
If we didn't hit what you were looking for, be sure to hit us up, but this patch should bring Dreamcutter up to speed in a big way!
V1.02 PATCH NOTES-
-Massive optimizations - stutter should be a thing of the past except in the loading screen naturally
-Controller bug fixed
-Arcade mode patched in / repeating cutscenes fixed
-Added "Quit" to main menu
-Any main button should start the game
-Game goes to full screen at the very beginning
-"Return to me" achievement fixed
-Second timer challenge fixed
Thank you so much for your support and we hope you enjoy!!
Changed files in this update