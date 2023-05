Share · View all patches · Build 11345323 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 22:59:06 UTC by Wendy

There's some more Alessandra content, including her story.

Improved the Street girls/Quality calculation for adding a new prostitute.

Fixed being unable to progress Willow the killer in some situations.

Fixed erroneous Total sidekick count.

Fixed Your wheels sometimes getting stuck on negative options.

Fixed some typos and other minor bugs. Thanks for the reports!