Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 29 May 2023

Update 1.5.2

Bug fixes:

  • fixed bipolar bug where dice that should be locked would only lock after a while
  • cards that deal damage on spawn did not trigger the effect of gaining armor for dealing that damage
  • fixed a rare freeze when something on the player's computer temporarily blocked access to editing the game's save files
    Other changes:
  • added a monitor icon and an explanation at the first launch for cases when the player has a resolution lower than the minimum 1280x720
  • triggering a short circuit of the compensator now always has an animation

