Battleship keys should really be working now!
lost bits update for 29 May 2023
Launch day hotfix 2 B))
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405831 Depot 2405831
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405832 Depot 2405832
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405833 Depot 2405833
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update