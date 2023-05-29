 Skip to content

lost bits update for 29 May 2023

Launch day hotfix 2 B))

Share · View all patches · Build 11345269 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Battleship keys should really be working now!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405831 Depot 2405831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405832 Depot 2405832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405833 Depot 2405833
  • Loading history…
