- You can now change windows with the arrow keys!
- Adjusted bosses' stats.
- Edited almost every regular encounter.
- Rebalanced some behind-the-scenes scalars.
- Added an ERROR window.
- Added RAM and Crypto drops after normal encounters.
- Reworked the way viruses recharge,
- Added icons to the NodeNet.
- Changed the level generation logic to make special event rooms more special.
- Changed the RESTORE sound effect.
- MultiCore and SIGTERM now synergize.
- memLeak triggers less often.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Exit Node to spawn in an awkward position.
- Fixed a bug that caused MultiCore to appear as if it were targeting things it wasn't.
Playtesting Update: Balance Tweaks & Quality of LIfe
