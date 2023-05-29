 Skip to content

CTRL Phreak Playtest update for 29 May 2023

Playtesting Update: Balance Tweaks & Quality of LIfe

  • You can now change windows with the arrow keys!
  • Adjusted bosses' stats.
  • Edited almost every regular encounter.
  • Rebalanced some behind-the-scenes scalars.
  • Added an ERROR window.
  • Added RAM and Crypto drops after normal encounters.
  • Reworked the way viruses recharge,
  • Added icons to the NodeNet.
  • Changed the level generation logic to make special event rooms more special.
  • Changed the RESTORE sound effect.
  • MultiCore and SIGTERM now synergize.
  • memLeak triggers less often.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Exit Node to spawn in an awkward position.
  • Fixed a bug that caused MultiCore to appear as if it were targeting things it wasn't.

