New Update

Hot Fix:
- Fix of Groovery Woodland gave too low Performance (FPS) compared to what it should. This has been fixed and normal Performance is back again.
- Fix of Music Volume could not be turned down. Bug is fixed in Music function Volume.
Change:
- While the Performance (FPS) bug in Groovery Woodland has been fixed, other trees have been added which were planned for the next Dev Upgrade, but to ensure the FPS does not bug again we have chosen to add it to the game now, minor fixes to the trees will come.
New:
- It is now possible to switch weapons on 1 and 2 on keyboard and using Mouse Scroll. This makes it easier to switch weapons if you need to go fast and has been in demand where the decision has been made to introduce this to the game.
