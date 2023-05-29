Character sheet redesign plus an exciting empty Talents tab!

400: Early Access 0.18.1 - May 29, 2023 6:33 PM EST

• The character sheet has been redesigned for various reasons. It is now much larger and feels less crammed. Your avatar is much larger and unobstructed. Your resists are now shown for all three difficulties on the Character and Stats tab.

• The character sheet now uses more class-specific styling.

• There is a new Talents tab with nothing in it. Enjoy!

• The experience bar now has a hash mark at 20% intervals instead of 10%.