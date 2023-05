Share · View all patches · Build 11345173 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 22:26:10 UTC by Wendy

- You can adjust the keyboard settings from the "Settings" section of the game.

- Enemies now have a health bar on them, giving you convenience.

- Added a setting so you can sync to the monitor's FPS.

- When you win the war, you will be able to see the level screen with more beautiful visuals.

- Many conveniences have been made in the appearance of the save screen, the equip screen, the

skill screen and the main menu.