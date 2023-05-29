Meet update 30052023!

And here's another update! This month is the third one!

I received a request from one of the players and I decided not to delay and fulfilled it :) Now using the sandbox panel (panel for creating units) you can set up control over other teams! You can control and give orders to units of any teams!

In addition, I fixed the training missions! Namely, training with sandbox and army panels - there was a bug with calling the menu. And aviation training - made an immortal transport plane at the end :)

And of course a new unit as a bonus! An anti-aircraft gun with a "Rapier" gun, but not as a stationary gun, but as a full-fledged mobile unit.