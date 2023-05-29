Patch 1.1.5.6

1.1.5.6 Changelog

Fixes

Fixed crash related to copying properties from Note points to other types of points

Fixed crash related to attempting to open a web browser from the program using the "About" button in the main menu. There were some unhandled exceptions happening in these methods. I caught them, so if they don't work, your program will not suddenly close on you.

Enabled the copying and pasting of properties from CC and Logic points to other points of that type. Note: If you copy properties from a note point (for example), those properties will only paste to points of the the note type. This goes for all types of points.

Removed the broken code for copying patches from the game folder to the user folder. This just wasn't working and I'm sorry for folks whom were promised patches. They are there.

New Stuff

Instead, Now you can view these patches with the "Presets" button in the "Open" dialog in the main menu. These presets can't be saved to the presets folder, but they can be opened, viewed, and saved as something new in the user folder.

Added option to delete patches from the "Open" dialog. If you had presets copy here in the past, it might be a good idea to clean these up.

Added button to take you directly to the user folder from the main menu. This is where you can find logs, saves, and settings. The new button is called "Local Files".

Added 4 new presets

Nornec - Simplicity

Nornec - 1.0.2 Demo

Nornec - Site Demo

Nornec - Ambient Sessions 1

I am currently working on a full documentation PDF to be delivered to all users. I'm hoping the program doesn't change too much between now and then as that proves to be an intense challenge to keep all features concurrent, which is the reason for the lack of documentation today. I see the reviews and I hear you. Documentation is coming. As always, happy creating.