Desecrators update for 29 May 2023

Desecrators 0.9.0 - Surface Detail

Features

  • Overhauled level textures
  • Improved explosions
  • New enemies added:
  • Star Husk
  • Prox-Layer
  • Bladder-Layer
  • Mega-Layer
  • Chamo-Layer
  • New weapons added:
  • Thermo secondary
  • Sentry Mine

Gameplay

  • Rivals can now use mines
  • Pillager impact no longer temporarily disarms players or rivals (still disarms enemies)
  • Headlight no longer drains energy when used in lobby level
  • Adjusted enemy and pickup progression across levels to be more gradual

Level

  • Reduced overall level sizes
  • Doors and forcefields are now sometimes locked by destructable panels
  • Doors are now sometimes semi-transparent

Misc

  • Increased max size for HUD scaling setting
  • Improved various weapon FX
  • Added category headers to database UI
  • Optimized lighting performance for enemies with rapid-fire weapons

Fixes

  • Fixed mines being able to spawn too close to teleport exits
  • Fixed locked entrances for teleport rooms not being displayed correctly on map
  • Fixed an issue where teleport exits would be placed at incorrect positions
  • Fixed distant light flares sometimes shining through walls after a player dies or teleports
  • Fixed Needleray leaving behind looping boost FX after teleporting
  • Fixed a rare bug where projectiles bouncing inside tight corners could escape the level
  • Fixed level intro sequences sometimes having excessive amounts of fog
  • Fixed misaligned selection marker for database "Back" button
  • Fixed objective rooms sometimes being too small to contain objects
  • Fixed entrance scaling sometimes leadings to doors being slightly too small
  • Fixed droplet impact sounds being played at incorrect positions

