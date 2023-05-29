Desecrators 0.9.0 - Surface Detail

Features
- Overhauled level textures
- Improved explosions
- New enemies added:
- Star Husk
- Prox-Layer
- Bladder-Layer
- Mega-Layer
- Chamo-Layer
- New weapons added:
- Thermo secondary
- Sentry Mine
Gameplay
- Rivals can now use mines
- Pillager impact no longer temporarily disarms players or rivals (still disarms enemies)
- Headlight no longer drains energy when used in lobby level
- Adjusted enemy and pickup progression across levels to be more gradual
Level
- Reduced overall level sizes
- Doors and forcefields are now sometimes locked by destructable panels
- Doors are now sometimes semi-transparent
Misc
- Increased max size for HUD scaling setting
- Improved various weapon FX
- Added category headers to database UI
- Optimized lighting performance for enemies with rapid-fire weapons
Fixes
- Fixed mines being able to spawn too close to teleport exits
- Fixed locked entrances for teleport rooms not being displayed correctly on map
- Fixed an issue where teleport exits would be placed at incorrect positions
- Fixed distant light flares sometimes shining through walls after a player dies or teleports
- Fixed Needleray leaving behind looping boost FX after teleporting
- Fixed a rare bug where projectiles bouncing inside tight corners could escape the level
- Fixed level intro sequences sometimes having excessive amounts of fog
- Fixed misaligned selection marker for database "Back" button
- Fixed objective rooms sometimes being too small to contain objects
- Fixed entrance scaling sometimes leadings to doors being slightly too small
- Fixed droplet impact sounds being played at incorrect positions
Changed files in this update