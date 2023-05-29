 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HIGHBLAST update for 29 May 2023

Game Additions and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11345112 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HIGHBLAST now has rockets? Yup! Working ones!

In the past week we have made a lot of improvements in the beta which have now been pushed to the main branch, plz enjoy!

Feature Fixes and Additions include:
-Drone landing is more "immersive". If your a fan of mars rovers than please send feedback.
-Drone Communications distance limit. (Further away from dish, the more static you have on screen.)
-Drone controls upgrade.
-IXTV9 now lands when you start each level.
-FX improvements.
-Map editor improvements.
-You can now win the game if all the enemies are defeated! Return to the ship when the mission is complete.
-Frame rate jitters improved.

  • Map Editor Clear Confirm
  • Map Editor Save File Overwrite Prompt
  • Map Editor Maps Now Appear On Level Select Screen
  • Various Bug Fixes

Feedback in discussions or discord would be good, thanks!

-QadarCG & ilikefrogs101

Changed files in this update

HIGHBLAST Content Depot 1801631
  • Loading history…
HIGHBLAST mac content Depot 1801632
  • Loading history…
HIGHBLAST linux content Depot 1801633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link