Game Additions and Fixes

HIGHBLAST now has rockets? Yup! Working ones!

In the past week we have made a lot of improvements in the beta which have now been pushed to the main branch, plz enjoy!

Feature Fixes and Additions include:

-Drone landing is more "immersive". If your a fan of mars rovers than please send feedback.

-Drone Communications distance limit. (Further away from dish, the more static you have on screen.)

-Drone controls upgrade.

-IXTV9 now lands when you start each level.

-FX improvements.

-Map editor improvements.

-You can now win the game if all the enemies are defeated! Return to the ship when the mission is complete.

-Frame rate jitters improved.

Map Editor Clear Confirm

Map Editor Save File Overwrite Prompt

Map Editor Maps Now Appear On Level Select Screen

Various Bug Fixes

Feedback in discussions or discord would be good, thanks!

-QadarCG & ilikefrogs101