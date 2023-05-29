Game Additions and Fixes

HIGHBLAST now has rockets? Yup! Working ones!
In the past week we have made a lot of improvements in the beta which have now been pushed to the main branch, plz enjoy!
Feature Fixes and Additions include:
-Drone landing is more "immersive". If your a fan of mars rovers than please send feedback.
-Drone Communications distance limit. (Further away from dish, the more static you have on screen.)
-Drone controls upgrade.
-IXTV9 now lands when you start each level.
-FX improvements.
-Map editor improvements.
-You can now win the game if all the enemies are defeated! Return to the ship when the mission is complete.
-Frame rate jitters improved.
- Map Editor Clear Confirm
- Map Editor Save File Overwrite Prompt
- Map Editor Maps Now Appear On Level Select Screen
- Various Bug Fixes
Feedback in discussions or discord would be good, thanks!
-QadarCG & ilikefrogs101
Changed files in this update