Escape From Meat City update for 29 May 2023

Update 15 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the delay! This is a small patch focusing on cleaning up issues with the last update, since all the new features came with lots of bugs. Now that all this technical stuff is out of the way, more substantial content updates coming soon!

CHANGELIST:

  • Fixed various bugs with the new game settings and ammo UI. The new settings Infinite Ammo, Infinite Time, and Skip Intro should now work consistently.
  • Improved weapon sway and recoil animations
  • Weapon pickup stats and the UI detail panel now accurately reflects which ammo type each weapon needs
  • Secret under-the-hood changes for a cool new thing coming soon ;)

