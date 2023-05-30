 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WOE update for 30 May 2023

0.7 Update Released

Share · View all patches · Build 11345081 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As you run down darkened corridors, lantern flickering low, the hallways shift and turn in the looming shadows, plotting your inevitable demise...

-Trevor

v0.7.0 Update Notes

NOTE: Please start a new game, as old save data will either cause a crash or unexpected behavior

Features:

  • New level layouts and randomization
  • New sprint system - hold Shift to run, there are tradeoffs…
  • Sound: New pickup sfx for quest items
  • Art: New prop objects
  • Art: New sprites for bookshelf props
  • Art: New sprites for ammo pickups
  • Art: Minor updates to pickup art
  • UI: Minor updates to inventory and hotkey UI
  • UI: Minor update to menu button UI
  • Bug: Added fix for crash when player dies and attempts to return to main menu while landmine still active
  • Bug: Added fix for crash when delay damage dealt to monster that died in combat
  • Bug: Added fix for crash when DoT effect accesses bad array dimensions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2027041 Depot 2027041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link