0.7 Update Released

As you run down darkened corridors, lantern flickering low, the hallways shift and turn in the looming shadows, plotting your inevitable demise...
-Trevor
v0.7.0 Update Notes
NOTE: Please start a new game, as old save data will either cause a crash or unexpected behavior
Features:
- New level layouts and randomization
- New sprint system - hold Shift to run, there are tradeoffs…
- Sound: New pickup sfx for quest items
- Art: New prop objects
- Art: New sprites for bookshelf props
- Art: New sprites for ammo pickups
- Art: Minor updates to pickup art
- UI: Minor updates to inventory and hotkey UI
- UI: Minor update to menu button UI
- Bug: Added fix for crash when player dies and attempts to return to main menu while landmine still active
- Bug: Added fix for crash when delay damage dealt to monster that died in combat
- Bug: Added fix for crash when DoT effect accesses bad array dimensions
Changed files in this update