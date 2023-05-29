 Skip to content

Wee Tanks! update for 29 May 2023

Update Notes for v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11345075

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.3 out now!

Another bug fix patch?? YES!

If you have the time I highly suggest reading the changelog.

Changelog you should read:

  • Mine lobbing reduces player speed now
  • Mine lobbing will result in player death if holding down too long
  • Working trains in the editor, you can switch the settings to "Tracks" and it will function as actual trains
  • Fixed pressing T closing the chatbox, its now ENTER / RETURN
  • Fixed lobby settings bleeding through chatbox (oops)
  • Can now continue checkpoint again from checkpoint 1 (multiplayer bug)
  • New Multiplayer Mayhem thanks to Pixelbitie

Changelog to read if you have the time:

  • RD missile crosshairs now spawn on top of blocks
  • Fixes tanks on higher layers, they now drive!
  • Player also has more friction on top of some blocks
  • Little funny added in main menu
  • More multiplayer fixes, making the overall gameplay smoother

