Update Notes for v1.0.3

v1.0.3 out now!
Another bug fix patch?? YES!
If you have the time I highly suggest reading the changelog.
Changelog you should read:
- Mine lobbing reduces player speed now
- Mine lobbing will result in player death if holding down too long
- Working trains in the editor, you can switch the settings to "Tracks" and it will function as actual trains
- Fixed pressing T closing the chatbox, its now ENTER / RETURN
- Fixed lobby settings bleeding through chatbox (oops)
- Can now continue checkpoint again from checkpoint 1 (multiplayer bug)
- New Multiplayer Mayhem thanks to Pixelbitie
Changelog to read if you have the time:
- RD missile crosshairs now spawn on top of blocks
- Fixes tanks on higher layers, they now drive!
- Player also has more friction on top of some blocks
- Little funny added in main menu
- More multiplayer fixes, making the overall gameplay smoother
Changed files in this update