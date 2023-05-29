 Skip to content

Dread Delusion update for 29 May 2023

Version 0.6.23 Update

Version 0.6.23 Update

Patch Notes



Patch Notes



Changes:
  • Removed the Clockwork Kingdom gatebridge, which was allowing some players to get into unfinished areas of the game
  • Added a 'region' field to the debug console. This can be accessed with the tilde key, and will now display what region the player is in. Please let us know what region this says if you are having any strange bugs to do with assets not loading, etc
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed Academy teleporter portals not working properly
  • Fixed a bug with enemy spawning, that was preventing some enemies from spawning in Hallowshire
  • Fixed a bug that was causing player saves with the 'lore specs' item equipped to crash

