Version 0.6.23 Update

Patch Notes

Changes:

Removed the Clockwork Kingdom gatebridge, which was allowing some players to get into unfinished areas of the game

Added a 'region' field to the debug console. This can be accessed with the tilde key, and will now display what region the player is in. Please let us know what region this says if you are having any strange bugs to do with assets not loading, etc

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Academy teleporter portals not working properly

Fixed a bug with enemy spawning, that was preventing some enemies from spawning in Hallowshire

Fixed a bug that was causing player saves with the 'lore specs' item equipped to crash

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.