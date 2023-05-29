 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mountaincore update for 29 May 2023

Early Access 1.2.2 (MacOS Fix)

Share · View all patches · Build 11344983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced toughness of the undead (though they're still very hard to kill - bring hammers)
  • Made collection of ammo while in military more important than other goals (i.e. standing on guard)
  • Dwarves will no longer fight each other to the death because of a stray arrow hitting a friend in the back
  • Idling is no longer interrupted by low needs to ensure dwarves get themselves unstuck from under furniture
  • Fix for a crash when attempting to attack but no opponent is selected
  • Fix for a crash when a military squad member has been completely obliterated from the world
  • Fix for a crash when spawning a particle effect for an item and the target material can not be found
  • Fix for a crash that can happen when requesting items to a construction
  • Fix for a crash when closing the game multiple times(!)
  • Fix for a crash due to missing code in an AI action to refill waterskins
  • Fix for the game not launching on MacOS

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370311 Depot 2370311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370312 Depot 2370312
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2370313 Depot 2370313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link