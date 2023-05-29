 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Hopebringer update for 29 May 2023

v1.0.8 Build Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11344949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduced new spider enemies.
  • Spiders will drop a new spider venom item which can be used to create Anti-Venom via transmuting.
  • Introduced new Anti-Venom consumables. These can be used to cure poison.
  • Introduced new Cleansing Elixir consumables. These are the rare result when creating Anti-Venom. They can cure all negative effects.
  • It is now tougher to avoid dragon attacks.
  • Improved NPC targeting.
  • Healing and Mana potion effectiveness will now scale better as you level.
  • Improved some item descriptions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link