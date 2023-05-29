- Introduced new spider enemies.
- Spiders will drop a new spider venom item which can be used to create Anti-Venom via transmuting.
- Introduced new Anti-Venom consumables. These can be used to cure poison.
- Introduced new Cleansing Elixir consumables. These are the rare result when creating Anti-Venom. They can cure all negative effects.
- It is now tougher to avoid dragon attacks.
- Improved NPC targeting.
- Healing and Mana potion effectiveness will now scale better as you level.
- Improved some item descriptions.
The Hopebringer update for 29 May 2023
v1.0.8 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
