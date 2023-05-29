Update v0.11.1: Coach tooltips, UI improvements, bug fixes

This is a smaller update, mainly focused on cleaning up some balance and bugs from update v0.11.0, as well as adding a new details tooltip for coaches.

As you can see below, now you can hover over a coach to view a detailed tooltip about their career, including their record as HC and which teams they coached for in which role. Now, it's much easier to quickly see where each coach is from and their career trajectory.

The rest of the changes are all fairly minor, but improve QoL in various ways, and fix some bugs that popped up in last update. Check the full list of changes below!

Improvements / changes

General:

Add coach details tooltip, showing a coach's career on hover

Highlight teams that moved in conference realignment phase

Add direct link to recruiting class from team history page

Add team recruiting rank in 'Recruiting Class History' page

Add position filters for Players Leaving/Transferring tables

Add years played for each team on hover for Bookmarked and Recruiting Class player tables

Recruiting:

Balance gems more, add a more rare variant for larger boosts

Add 'Remove all targets' button at the bottom of My Targets page

Change UI for battle tab so points are shown even when committed

Add tiebreakers to recruiting: this is the last week's total points first, then NIL offer size as final tiebreaker

Bug fixes

Fix page not resetting when changing position override in recruiting

Fix Draft History and Recruiting Class History page resetting when changing years

Fix recruiting page changing to My Targets tab when adding the first target

Thanks for playing!