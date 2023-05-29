Update v0.11.1: Coach tooltips, UI improvements, bug fixes

This is a smaller update, mainly focused on cleaning up some balance and bugs from update v0.11.0, as well as adding a new details tooltip for coaches.
As you can see below, now you can hover over a coach to view a detailed tooltip about their career, including their record as HC and which teams they coached for in which role. Now, it's much easier to quickly see where each coach is from and their career trajectory.
The rest of the changes are all fairly minor, but improve QoL in various ways, and fix some bugs that popped up in last update. Check the full list of changes below!
Improvements / changes
General:
- Add coach details tooltip, showing a coach's career on hover
- Highlight teams that moved in conference realignment phase
- Add direct link to recruiting class from team history page
- Add team recruiting rank in 'Recruiting Class History' page
- Add position filters for Players Leaving/Transferring tables
- Add years played for each team on hover for Bookmarked and Recruiting Class player tables
Recruiting:
- Balance gems more, add a more rare variant for larger boosts
- Add 'Remove all targets' button at the bottom of My Targets page
- Change UI for battle tab so points are shown even when committed
- Add tiebreakers to recruiting: this is the last week's total points first, then NIL offer size as final tiebreaker
Bug fixes
- Fix page not resetting when changing position override in recruiting
- Fix Draft History and Recruiting Class History page resetting when changing years
- Fix recruiting page changing to My Targets tab when adding the first target
Thanks for playing!
