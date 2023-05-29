・Added a digit separator to the value on the achievement gauge.
・Fixed the problem that the spaceship was also in 1.5x speed after the 1.5x speed mode ended.
・Changed Knight's spear-throwing sound effect.
Blow Away Survivors update for 29 May 2023
Update to ver 0.15.1 on May 30, 2023
・Added a digit separator to the value on the achievement gauge.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update