 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blow Away Survivors update for 29 May 2023

Update to ver 0.15.1 on May 30, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11344891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Added a digit separator to the value on the achievement gauge.
・Fixed the problem that the spaceship was also in 1.5x speed after the 1.5x speed mode ended.
・Changed Knight's spear-throwing sound effect.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2223171 Depot 2223171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link