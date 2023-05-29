May Updates - New Order Methods, Environment, and Leaderboard!

We've got some great new features and updates to announce for May!

First up, earlier this month we added several new grammatical patterns to Lost Abroad Café to reflect how, in real life, not everybody orders the same way. In English you might say "I'll have a large coffee", or "Large coffee, please", or many other variations. For all 7 available languages, there are now at least 4 (and in some cases more) ways that customers will order!

In order to not be overwhelmed, when opening your store customers will only use one method. However, as you serve more customers, new patterns will be unlocked. Keep playing and learn them all!

Here are a few samples of our new order phrases:

Additionally, we've made several fixes to the language used -- in romance languages there were some issues where the wrong masculine/feminine words were used, and there were some other spelling/grammatical errors as well such as nouns in German not being capitalized.

Next, we've just added a redesigned and improved coffee shop environment! Invite customers to enjoy this sleek, bright, modern café:

Finally, we've reconfigured the leaderboard to be based on your shop's revenue instead of just the customers served. Especially once you get more complex drinks, it becomes difficult to serve as many customers as when they would only order coffee, tea, or muffins.