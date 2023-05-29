Major Update! - 23.5.29

Gear up, choose your beloved hero, and brace yourself for heart-pounding action in the BRAND NEW map - "The Data District"! Step into the realm of 2177 and fight off hordes of relentless zombies like never before.

New fog bounds added

New 3d Menu

New Characters Added!

Voice lines when selecting characters

New Power System

New Characters

Two thrilling additions have joined the fight! Meet Matthias, the enigmatic master of weaponry, and Sam, the nimble and cunning survivor. Choose your hero wisely and unleash their unique abilities as you battle your way through the zombie apocalypse. Each character comes with their own voice lines that bring them to life!

Matthias

Sam

New Map

Dive into a cybernetic landscape where neon-lit skyscrapers tower above the sprawling metropolis. Engage in heart-stopping combat amidst the remnants of a once-thriving civilization. Prepare to be awestruck by the unparalleled visuals and atmosphere that will transport you to a world like no other.

The Data District

New Power System

New Power System! Want to use perks? You'll need to activate the power in each level first! You'll need to find two fuses, and the two fuse boxes. Once you place the fuses, you can hit the master power switch to turn on all of the perk machines!