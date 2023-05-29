 Skip to content

Remnants of the Rift update for 29 May 2023

Early Access Patch 04 - 0.2.6.1 - May 29th, 2023

Build 11344726 · Last edited by Wendy

Quick sneaky patch before the month is over. Some Skill corrections and audio-related fixes to make your dimension-diving experiences sound better!

0.2.6.1

Tweaks, Balancing and Fixes

Skills and Mods

  • Quick Charge correctly diminishes cooldown now.
  • Fixed Pivoting Dart’s cooldown.
  • Warp Bridge description fixed.
    300% damage inflicted instead of 300 slow seconds.

Audio

  • Metro Song properly loops now
  • Audio no Longer dips when getting Hit.

Known Issues

  • Filter Selection not working inside Apartment Settings. Workaround selecting filter level through Main Menu.
  • Store screen is a Work in Progress.
  • Factions screen is a Work in Progress.
  • Missing song Loops
    Carnival Layer 1 & 2
    Metro Layer 2
  • Layer 2 song not playing correctly
    Plays for a second and returns to Layer 1 music track.
  • FMOD audio parameters under work.
    SFX Incorrectly Set
    Transition SFX not playing currently.

Song of the Patch
Ya-ha-ha!

.

