Early Access Patch 04 - 0.2.6.1 - May 29th, 2023

Quick sneaky patch before the month is over. Some Skill corrections and audio-related fixes to make your dimension-diving experiences sound better!
0.2.6.1
Tweaks, Balancing and Fixes
Skills and Mods
- Quick Charge correctly diminishes cooldown now.
- Fixed Pivoting Dart’s cooldown.
- Warp Bridge description fixed.
300% damage inflicted instead of 300 slow seconds.
Audio
- Metro Song properly loops now
- Audio no Longer dips when getting Hit.
Known Issues
- Filter Selection not working inside Apartment Settings. Workaround selecting filter level through Main Menu.
- Store screen is a Work in Progress.
- Factions screen is a Work in Progress.
- Missing song Loops
Carnival Layer 1 & 2
Metro Layer 2
- Layer 2 song not playing correctly
Plays for a second and returns to Layer 1 music track.
- FMOD audio parameters under work.
SFX Incorrectly Set
Transition SFX not playing currently.
Song of the Patch
Ya-ha-ha!
.
