Endless Runs! An INFINITE progression...

Mortal Sin is now officially an ENDLESS roguelike! Chain runs together infinitely and reach ungodly levels of power unknown to mere mortals... until now💪

The possibilities are truly endless. 16 curses simultaneously? Level 300 Spirit Drill? You've got it! But the enemies are no slouch either so beware...



Progress will be stored per character, try to beat you high score! Might add leaderboards if the balance is in a good place but needs some testing first to see how far people can get.



Content

Added endless runs! Reach ungodly levels of power unknown to mere mortals… until now!

Continue your character progression, eventually getting every skill and curse and growing in power endlessly! Enemies scale too at a greater rate each round you do to keep the challenge compelling. Beat your best record with each character!

More elite enemies spawn with higher rounds, as well as bosses having a chance to be elite (even without the Eclipse curse)

Durability damage taken scales with each round gradually up to 4x

Gold essence gains increase per round, but so do essence costs (at a higher rate)

Introduced a new type of essence, sinful essence. Sinful essence is green and spawns at the end of the final trial, or in the place of passive skills if you are completely maxed out on all of them. It gives the same stat boosts as a sinful offering.

Completing the final trial rewards 5 sinful essence, 100k gold essence and a curse removal statue on completion so it can benefit into the next round.

There is no longer any curse limit, and you can stack curses until you find them all!

Added a new curse: Vengeful Remains. Has a chance to spawn scares when enemies die.

Spells radius and been reworked into range instead. In endless rounds spells can scale their range to insane levels, so some weapons like spectral mace for example increase their length rather than full radius as it did before

Balance

Hoarder reworked a bit. No longer loses speed, but loses essence if taking hits. Stay incredibly powerful as long as you play well and don’t get hit! Disabled Sinful Offering since the cost greatly outweighs the benefit of just keeping the essence.

Combo sustain Helena quest now ramps up per A, B, C area for 1.5x, 2.5x, or 3x multiplier respectively since it’s harder to maintain combos with less enemies at lower levels

Levels with very few enemy spawns will use all of the available spawns for kill / delimb quests so it isn’t a trivial number like 2 enemies

Helena upgraded armor / weapon reward now breaks the original so you can’t have multiple copies at the same time

Nerfed Divine Retribution durability from 2000 to 1250

Portal rooms will now pause the Helena timed level quest similar to arena battles

Nerfed block / quake shockwave damage scaling from 20% of attack to 5%

Reworked guard damage calculation to no longer benefit from defense and be more consistent. Should result in more guard damage taken than before generally.

Increased cheat death durability cost, reduced invulnerability period from 2 seconds to 1 second.

Increase Deadly Horror curse item level bonus from 1 to 2

Baron of Sin fire explosion and Last Stand explosions no longer ignore the player’s guard, but instead break it.

Increased spawn rate and number of enemies in the Helena time floor plate quest

Legendary anvils found in areas have +8 item level (up from +1) to be more appealing

Reduced Spirit Drill damage and scaling

Reduced Hellfire damage

Buffed Mortal Coil and Soul Lance damage

Kill traps (spikes / swinging branch / drop gate) now deal fixed damage to the player instead of health percentage which was inconsistent and didn’t scale well

Polish

Added friction material to portal room with floor boards so it’s harder to slip off

Added friction material to the newly added Cave arenas so the player doesn’t slide

Any battle arena will spawn enemies consistently after the first second (had some long delays before)

Changed controller default bind for progress screen to right stick press so it doesn’t conflict with dpad menu navigation

The Trial of Resolve will now cleanup any essence or items dropped when you exit so it doesn’t carry over next time you enter

Reworded Devil’s Luck description to be less confusing

Bug Fixes