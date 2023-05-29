- Reduced toughness of the undead (though they're still very hard to kill - bring hammers)
- Made collection of ammo while in military more important than other goals (i.e. standing on guard)
- Dwarves will no longer fight each other to the death because of a stray arrow hitting a friend in the back
- Idling is no longer interrupted by low needs to ensure dwarves get themselves unstuck from under furniture
- Fix for a crash when attempting to attack but no opponent is selected
- Fix for a crash when a military squad member has been completely obliterated from the world
- Fix for a crash when spawning a particle effect for an item and the target material can not be found
- Fix for a crash that can happen when requesting items to a construction
- Fix for a crash when closing the game multiple times(!)
- Fix for a crash due to missing code in an AI action to refill waterskins
Mountaincore update for 29 May 2023
Early Access 1.2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
