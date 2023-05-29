 Skip to content

SpaceWorm update for 29 May 2023

👾 New Bugs! 👾

Last edited by Wendy

That's right! two bugs with unique mechanics have been added!

  • yellow bug - shoots energy in your direction.
  • pink bug - stands still and spawn little bugs to attack you.


