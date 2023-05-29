 Skip to content

Astro Traveler update for 29 May 2023

The Period Comma Delima

Astro Traveler update for 29 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you downloaded this in a country where the default decimal separator is a comma ',' not a period '.' this patch should fix the bugs!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900851 Depot 1900851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900852 Depot 1900852
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1900853 Depot 1900853
  • Loading history…
