May Update: Custom lights

The May update has landed with custom lights and table scripting support:

• You can now add lights to objects in the editor. There's a new pane in the lower left (collapsed by default) that allows you to add point lights and spotlights. Point lights emit light into all directions equally and don't cast shadows, spotlights have a direction and a configurable light cone radius. You can also specify the color and intensity for both light types. Lights on objects can be switched on or off in-game from the context menu.

Scripting

• Introduce new class StaticObject as a superclass of GameObject . Static objects aren't interactive and don't have physics applied to them, but otherwise they work very similar to other game objects so most methods from GameObject have moved to StaticObject . This doesn't affect existing scripts, they will continue to work as before.

Currently the only static objects are tables, and there are a couple of new GameWorld methods that allow you to access the table and even create more tables: getAllTables , createTableFromTemplate , and createStaticObjectFromJSON . By using StaticObject , you can do things with tables that were previously restricted to interactive objects: for example, change their appearance, move them to a different location, or access snap points.

• Add GameObject.areLightsOn and GameObject.switchLights

• Container.take and Container.takeAt caused issues when the keep parameter was set to true

• Call CardHolder.onInserted once for each inserted card when multiple cards are inserted at once from a stack

• New event CardHolder.onBecameHand called when a card holder becomes a player hand

Fixes

• Drawing cards while flipping a stack resulted in penetrable drawn cards

• In preview mode, the "Edit Template" and "Edit Table" menu actions were sometimes not enabled when they should be

• Typing faster than the ping caused problems when using scripted text boxes on clients

• Starting a game with an empty table no longer causes a temporary freeze on opening the table selection when many packages are installed

