World of Football Playtest update for 29 May 2023

Patch notes for version 0.6.2.0

Patch notes for version 0.6.2.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • The Endurance attribute now mitigates the speed reduction caused by fatigue.
  • Increased ball launcher maximum respawn timer.
  • Fixed random player ball launcher configuration.
  • Added range slider components to some ball launcher configurations.
  • Fixed an exploit with lifting ball.
  • Added angle interval configuration for training editor using 'R' hotkey.
  • Training Editor snapping configuration is now saved automatically and restored when reopening it.

UI:

  • Added vertical map option.
  • Fixed server join password modal not blocking other UI inputs.
  • Fixed ban and kick options not appearing to server admins.

