Patch notes for version 0.6.2.0

Gameplay:
- The Endurance attribute now mitigates the speed reduction caused by fatigue.
- Increased ball launcher maximum respawn timer.
- Fixed random player ball launcher configuration.
- Added range slider components to some ball launcher configurations.
- Fixed an exploit with lifting ball.
- Added angle interval configuration for training editor using 'R' hotkey.
- Training Editor snapping configuration is now saved automatically and restored when reopening it.
UI:
- Added vertical map option.
- Fixed server join password modal not blocking other UI inputs.
- Fixed ban and kick options not appearing to server admins.
