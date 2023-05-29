 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dominator Idle update for 29 May 2023

Graphics Settings Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11344473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

Graphics settings have been added to the options menu.

These allow you to change the FPS and resolution of the game.

Gameplay:

This was actually introduced last patch but now the continents can generate all three unit types for attacking requirements. This should help balance out the load of having to build a ton of land units to eventually attack and prestige. Overall this should speed up progression as the values for units won't be getting as high.

Thank you for the continued feedback on the game! It has already had a lot of features+QOL added which has been a tremendous improvement.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2219691 Depot 2219691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link