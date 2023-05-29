Graphics Settings Patch

Patch Notes:

Graphics settings have been added to the options menu.

These allow you to change the FPS and resolution of the game.

Gameplay:

This was actually introduced last patch but now the continents can generate all three unit types for attacking requirements. This should help balance out the load of having to build a ton of land units to eventually attack and prestige. Overall this should speed up progression as the values for units won't be getting as high.

Thank you for the continued feedback on the game! It has already had a lot of features+QOL added which has been a tremendous improvement.