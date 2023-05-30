Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0.0

We're happy to announce that our latest batch of changes and fixes has now gone live, and this one is packing some big changes! Please see the full list below!
CHANGES:
• Reworked weapon system:
• Weapons now have 3 tiers: Basic, Rare and Epic with randomised stats
• Every weapon has one or more (depending on tier) random Mods taken from a huge pool which change the way each weapon works
• Weapons also have one or more classes of damage which are affected by mods and boosted by certain Augments
• Elites, bosses and reward crates always contain higher-tier weapons
• Added "Acid Concentrator" & "Cryogenics" and reworked "Tesla Coils" & "Weapon Interface" Augments which boost weapons with matching damage classes
• You now earn "AI CORES" by completing the game to keep track of your accomplishments (these will come in handy in a future update)
• You can now see stat comparison arrows when picking up a weapon against what you already have equipped
• Cold Fusion Gun now deals more damage
• Stryker is now much more obvious when ready to fire
• Point Defence and Auto Turret now use a different firing sound
• You can no longer go back to the Nanites screen with a locked class (e.g. Hacker) selected in the Cryochamber
• Player animation is now smoother
• Buffed all heavy weapon damage
BUGS FIXED:
• Adrenaline Store now restores HP on level exit on clients
• Fixed several issues with environmental collision
• Fixed an issue where the player would not spawn into a level after loading
• Fixed some issues where destructible objects collided with environment
• Fixed an issue with the Soldier Shield Blast projectile staying onscreen
• Fixed an issue where the end cinematic did not show the correct player character
Changed files in this update