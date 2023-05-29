Memorial Day Update

This update fixes more bugs and has a few gameplay balances.

The biggest feature however is improved analog stick control. Before, when trying to do a forward attack, sometimes an up or down would come out on accident if you tilted the stick too high or low. This is no longer an issue and it vastly improves the gameplay if you use the analog stick to move. It makes the level of control a lot better.

I also received a negative review with some complaints about the game and I'm addressing all of them. So far for this update I've included the ability to control the music and sound effects volumes from within the options menu. There was also this issue to where if you alt+tabbed the game then the bots would do some really funky stuff with your keyboard on your desktop. Now the game automatically pauses when inactive and that issue is no longer there.

I also adjusted the knockback settings in single player mode. There was a complaint that every character felt as if they were in the featherweight class, so the knockback is normal in hard mode, and slightly less in the other two modes. This effectively makes single player a bit more challenging as well since it's a little more difficult to knock your opponent off the screen.

In a future update I will address an issue involving dual monitors and give the players the option to change their controller and keyboard configurations. Until then, enjoy the new version!

Happy Memorial Day!

Nick