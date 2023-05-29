 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Radio Free Europa update for 29 May 2023

Update 0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11344311 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The designer of the Picard wanted to update the visuals of the ship, and that's the main thing included in this update.

The default renderer has also been switched to DX11 because of reports of DX12 crashing on non-nvidia cards.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1897421 Depot 1897421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link