- Skipping cutscenes (particularly the mystery room) now works properly
- Buffed Deathswap to now also diffuse firetraps and firebombs underneath the enemy you swap to
Rerun update for 29 May 2023
Cutscene skipping and Deathswap buff
Patchnotes via Steam Community
