Rerun update for 29 May 2023

Cutscene skipping and Deathswap buff

Share · View all patches · Build 11344290

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Skipping cutscenes (particularly the mystery room) now works properly
  • Buffed Deathswap to now also diffuse firetraps and firebombs underneath the enemy you swap to

