ONE DAY TO GO!

Don't panic, but we're about to launch!

Friends vs Friends is coming out tomorrow. Yes, TOMORROW! - The Closed Beta has been incredible and you've all been amazing, but now it's over we're getting everything ready to go live in just a few short hours.

While you wait, here are some cool stats from the beta for y'all to chew over.

2.5 Million Cards were played across 88k matches!

Spike Remington emerged as the most popular character, played 53k times.

The Boomstick was your weapon of choice, used 84k times.

The most used card was Garbage, over 261k times.

Everyone put on quite a show, so thank you so much for getting involved in the Closed Beta! Now we're just one whole sleep away from the main event and we're all vibing.

Friends vs Friends is scheduled to go live around 4PM CEST / 3PM BST / 10AM ET / 7AM PT and then you can dive in, play with your friends and tell us all about it.

If you're wondering about other ways to support the project, why not grab the Deluxe edition? It'll come with the game, the game's 6-song soundtrack and the next two Premium Expansions coming later this year all for $19.99|€19,99|£16,75 with a 20% discount for the first week.

The best place to tell us stuff is on the Brainwash Gang Discord! Wait, whaddaya mean you're not already on there? It's the perfect place to make new friends and friends to fight against - Join now!

We're also looking at all of your suggestions and considering each and everyone, so keep 'em coming. We'll see y'all tomorrow!