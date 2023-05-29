Howdy Folks!

Hope everyone is doing well. I’m very excited to announce minor update 36.6 which includes an amazing new feature, a few changes and some fixes.

Resource Management



A long requested feature has been to have greater control over when colonists harvest or mine resources based on existing resource quantities. This feature has now been implemented with the introduction of the crop manager and the mining manager.

Crop Manager

The crop manager allows you to set maximum values for botanists and biologists. A value of zero means there is no limit for that resource. Botanists and Biologists will no longer plant additional seed if there is an equal to or greater amount of that item already in storage.

Mining Manager

The mining manager allows you to define maximum values for mined and transported resources. A value of zero means there is no limit for that resource.

If the value in storage of a given resource is equal to or greater than the defined amount then:

Miners won’t mine any more of that resource

Vehicles won’t mine any more of that resource

Transport vehicles won’t collect those resources from mining platforms

Support & Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap | Merch | Patreon

Release Notes

Additions

Added Resource Management research which unlocked the crop manager and mining manager

Added Crop Manager station which allows players to define resource limits for crops

Added Mining Manager station which allows players to define resource limits for mined resources

Added 2 discoveries. These discoveries are automatically unlocked when starting a new game (or loading a save game prior to this update).

Added animation to water pump when it is actively outputting water

Updated look of the water pump

Changes

Updated engine to Unity 2019.4.40

Updated modding guide in Steam Guides

Can now change spinner number field values by 10 or 100 at a time if pressing shift or control (command on Mac) while pressing the + or – button.

Machines that require water now have an internal buffer to resolve issues with machines being out of water when loading a save game. This mainly fixes an issue with the solid fuel generator no longer providing power after loading a save game in some instances.

Fixes