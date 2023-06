Hi everyone, I'm pleased to announce Blockrunner is now in Early Access for those players who wish to try the game and help with development. I would love to hear your feedback about the game and how we can make it better. I want to build on the ideas of the community. This game has been in development for a little bit and as it currently stands the game is fully playable and ready to be added on to and improved!

Updates for the game are going to be coming out weekly!

Hope you enjoy Blockrunner!