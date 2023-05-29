Unstable release 0.10.1

This is an unstable release, containing big changes that may introduce new bugs. Major new changes include the following:

Content and features:

Released the first chapter of Hai Reveal, a storyline that involves the open secret of the Hai being exposed to humanity.

NPCs in missions are now able to trigger game actions on status changes to the NPC.

Updated and added new mechanics around asteroid mining to make it a more engaging system, including allowing your escorts to take a more active role in mining.

Continued development of the Gegno, including new ships and outfits.

Split the Quarg government into a series of regional governments, allowing for more fine-tuned interactions with different groups of Quarg.

Plugins are now able to be enabled and disabled within the Plugins menu.

Replaced the mouse control toggle button with a preference to prevent accidental activations.

Controls can now be unbound by pressing X or delete when hovering over the control.

Bug fixes:

Patched an infinite money glitch caused by bad offer conditions on an Unfettered mission.

Ships with low max speeds no longer rubberband backwards when exiting hyperspace.

Fixed various issues with buying and selling outfits caused by having outfits in cargo or storage.

For a complete list of changes, as well as further detail about the summarized changes, see the changelog. Special thanks to those who contributed to this release: @10010101001, @1010todd, @3agleEmpire, @alextd, @Amazinite, @Anarchist2, @Arachi-Lover, @AvianGeneticist, @Azure3141, @bene-dictator, @DeBlister, @Deltaspace0, @dorbarker, @EjoThims, @Ferociousfeind, @Fzzr, @Hurleveur, @Koranir, @LorenzoBolla, @MasterOfGrey, @mOctave, @petervdmeer, @Quantumshark, @quyykk, @RisingLeaf, @rovermicrover, @samrocketman, @Saugia, @shitwolfymakes, @Terin, @thewierdnut, @tibetiroka, @TomGoodIdea, @UnorderedSigh, @warp-core, @ziproot, @Zitchas

If you are using the high-dpi plugin, you should download and install the updated version that goes with this release.

Friendly reminder that all odd numbered releases, including this one, are considered "unstable" updates, and in order to play such updates on Steam you need to opt into the beta branch. To do that, go to your Steam library, right click Endless Sky, go to Properties, go to Betas, and select the beta in the drop down box. (You don't need any sort of beta code, just select beta in the drop down box and close the menu.)