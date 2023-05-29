Update 5/29/2023

Bug Fixes
Fixed various typos
Corrected Darius bounty objective text
Added missing dialog to Oslen Tavern Guard
Fixed some pathing issues
Diamond Augment gold bonus now matches Amethyst
Fixed some book text placement
Hashar will no longer be in the Tavern right after Tiran’s retirement party
Power Word Pain should no longer have its damage reduced to 1 after killing a single group member
Power Word Kill should no longer have its damage reduced to 1 after killing a single group member
QoL Improvements
Cyrnan now tells the time-of-day Tiran’s retirement party will be
Certain NPC’s in Oslen have had their schedules reduced
Weapon Skills learned will no longer appear on the training list
Weapon Skills have been added to the Weapon Mastery Menu for reference
All Weapon Skills have been added to the Passive list in the Status menu when unlocked
Added Codex information on Weapon Skill growth
Game Balance Changes
Uklangor now has proper racial bonuses
Uklangor’s Weapon damage has been increased
Jada Whitehoof ability loadout has been modified
Reduced the rate at which Bandit Mages use normal attack
Reduced the rate at which Bitey type fish use normal attack
Eidma battle during Oslen training has been retuned slightly
Changed files in this update