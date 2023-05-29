Update 5/29/2023

Bug Fixes

Fixed various typos

Corrected Darius bounty objective text

Added missing dialog to Oslen Tavern Guard

Fixed some pathing issues

Diamond Augment gold bonus now matches Amethyst

Fixed some book text placement

Hashar will no longer be in the Tavern right after Tiran’s retirement party

Power Word Pain should no longer have its damage reduced to 1 after killing a single group member

Power Word Kill should no longer have its damage reduced to 1 after killing a single group member

QoL Improvements

Cyrnan now tells the time-of-day Tiran’s retirement party will be

Certain NPC’s in Oslen have had their schedules reduced

Weapon Skills learned will no longer appear on the training list

Weapon Skills have been added to the Weapon Mastery Menu for reference

All Weapon Skills have been added to the Passive list in the Status menu when unlocked

Added Codex information on Weapon Skill growth

Game Balance Changes

Uklangor now has proper racial bonuses

Uklangor’s Weapon damage has been increased

Jada Whitehoof ability loadout has been modified

Reduced the rate at which Bandit Mages use normal attack

Reduced the rate at which Bitey type fish use normal attack

Eidma battle during Oslen training has been retuned slightly