PixiEditor 1.1: Languages update

📢 PixiEditor 1.1 Released! 🎉

Localization, new languages, and more!

PixiEditor version 1.1 is here, and we have some exciting updates to share with you!

🌍 Localization:

One of the most important additions in this update is the introduction of localization. We have implemented a brand new system for translations, allowing anyone to contribute to PixiEditor localization. We are thrilled to announce that PixiEditor is now available in 10 new languages, with more to come in the future! Here are the languages included in version 1.1:

Polish

German

Russian

Spanish

Portuguese

Chinese

Ukrainian

Czech

Hungarian

Arabic

Check out the full list of languages in our blog post.

🎨 Menu Icons:

We have added new menu icons to enhance your PixiEditor experience. The interface is now even more visually appealing and intuitive.

🎨 New Palette Formats:

In response to user feedback, we have expanded the palette formats supported in PixiEditor. You can now import and export palettes in .png, .txt, .hex, .gpl, and .pixi formats.

And of course, we have also included various minor improvements and bug fixes to enhance the overall performance of PixiEditor.

Read full devlog here

What's Next?

We have big plans for PixiEditor! Our next major milestone is the release of version 2.0, which will bring PixiEditor to Linux and MacOS devices. In the meantime, we will continue to release minor patches, improvements, and bug fixes. Stay tuned for alternative right-click actions and customizable grid size in the coming weeks!

We are also working on two exciting mysteries, which we will reveal soon. So stay connected and be ready for more surprises!

Thank you for your continued support and have fun assembling pixels.

To learn more about the PixiEditor 1.1 release, check out the full changelog below:

New features:

Added localization support with 10 new languages

Added the ability to remove recently opened files

Added menu item icons

Added new palette formats

Added a new command for opening clipboard content

Added fluent icons on Windows 11 for top bars

Added localization debug window

Improvements:

Shortcut icon added to Apply Transform button

Canvas hiding disallowed when reference layer is outside document bounds

Canvas hiding disallowed while using color picker without reference layer

Updated ComboBox UI

Size input disabled on the pen toolbar when pixel perfect is enabled

Improved icons of paste commands for better distinction

Added scrollbar to tools for improved accessibility on small screens

Bug fixes:

Fixed update installer bug ignoring subdirectories

Fixed tool size change using shortcuts for non-pen tools

Fixed default mode in brightness tool

Fixed brush overlay showing wrong tool size with pixel perfect enabled

Fixed .pixi file not being pastable using preview image

Fixed reference layer drag-and-drop

Fixed shared toolbar not updating cursor

Fixed Microsoft Store version crashing on Shortcut Templates