 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wild Frontier update for 29 May 2023

Small Update - 7

Share · View all patches · Build 11343955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Some changes to save system atempting to fix the problem from saving.

  • Changed Wolves to just Patrol their zone.

  • Add new item Ash Leaf wich will give a small amount of heal with less items requirements

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1871771 Depot 1871771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link