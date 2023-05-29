-
Some changes to save system atempting to fix the problem from saving.
Changed Wolves to just Patrol their zone.
Add new item Ash Leaf wich will give a small amount of heal with less items requirements
Wild Frontier update for 29 May 2023
Small Update - 7
