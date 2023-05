Share · View all patches · Build 11343930 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Hello conquerors,

Thanks to your Discord reports we were able to identify and provide a quick fix for the following issues:

Fixed minor translations issues

Fixed a bug when player could launch army editing during ambush

Tweaks to enemy units balance

Added info about the current game version in main menu

If you wish to say hello, report a bug or meet other fellow conquerors, Discord is the best place to start: