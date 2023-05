Share · View all patches · Build 11343922 · Last edited 29 May 2023 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy

v0.33

Switched point lights to spotlights so they can cast shadows on the mobile version too.

Added detailed quality settings.

Fixed planar reflections.

v0.35

Fixed the issue with the custom background exposure.

Added soft shadows to point lights.

v0.36

Fixed the reset pose function.

Right mouse button now rotates the camera while posing.

Pro Color Picker available in the Pro Demo.

Other little fixes here and there.