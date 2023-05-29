 Skip to content

Number8 update for 29 May 2023

Update 0.0.16

Share · View all patches · Build 11343902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added game difficulty level “Hard”. To activate, go to the game settings.
Improved Bullet time. When activated, the movement speed increases. Mouse sensitivity now does not change. Activation changed to Left CTRL key
Reduced power consumption on sprint.
Fixed mines. No longer deal damage through walls. Changed the principle and amount of damage dealt.
Changed damage from barrel explosion. Kills enemies within 2 meters radius.
Capsules with infinite energy and health regeneration canceled.
Added auto regeneration of energy and health up to 20 units.
Reduced the number of cores carried with you to 5 units.
Super jump now works only from third person.
Changed sounds of footsteps, low health level, picking up keys, picking up weapons.
Destroyed objects no longer recover.

