Big Ambitions update for 29 May 2023

Build 1856: Patch Notes

Build 1856: Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone - quick patch for our EA 0.2 release to deal with a few issues.

We've heard the player feedback - Employee Demands are only generated one time now, rather than dynamically changing. We'll find a better solution for what we were going for!

  • Added "Insurance Demand" to the HR coverage employee list
  • Fixed issue causing the Health Insurance Manager to stop sending HR Managers Health Contracts before every HR Manager had one.
  • Fixed Female character sliding while pushing a flatbed/handtruck
  • Fixed after using a handcart, players lift weights with one arm
  • Fixed new Uncle Fred objectives pulling players backward in the story when they've already completed the previous objectives.
  • Fixed vehicles that had fallen through the map, should be recovered now.
  • Fixed couldn't rebind "C" Key
  • Fixed Empty Bakery Showcase in Coffee Shops in C2 building, AI businesses
  • Removed extra "Laptop" entry from F1 menu
  • Fixed multiple uniform presets not saving properly

Changed files in this update

