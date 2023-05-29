Build 1856: Patch Notes

Hello everyone - quick patch for our EA 0.2 release to deal with a few issues.
We've heard the player feedback - Employee Demands are only generated one time now, rather than dynamically changing. We'll find a better solution for what we were going for!
- Added "Insurance Demand" to the HR coverage employee list
- Fixed issue causing the Health Insurance Manager to stop sending HR Managers Health Contracts before every HR Manager had one.
- Fixed Female character sliding while pushing a flatbed/handtruck
- Fixed after using a handcart, players lift weights with one arm
- Fixed new Uncle Fred objectives pulling players backward in the story when they've already completed the previous objectives.
- Fixed vehicles that had fallen through the map, should be recovered now.
- Fixed couldn't rebind "C" Key
- Fixed Empty Bakery Showcase in Coffee Shops in C2 building, AI businesses
- Removed extra "Laptop" entry from F1 menu
- Fixed multiple uniform presets not saving properly
