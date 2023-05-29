Hey Everyone, we made it. Dream Flash Early Access 20 is finally out. This is a pretty big update that adds new items, bosses, and a new state.

Some of my favorite items and bosses got added in this update. I'm really happy with how the game is turning out. Every run feels completely different and exciting now. I spent a lot of dev time just polishing stuff added in this update, and in previous updates.

Anyways I'm feeling pretty good about how development is going. I keep increasing the amount of updates I have planned which is probably not good. However I also want to avoid spending more than 2 months per update b/c this one took too long.

Alright that's it for now. Expect like idk 2-3 more updates this year maybe, each one half as big as this one? That sounds about right.

Thanks for playing!